Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PICTURE PERFECT: This conservation-minded landholder created a native forest in a corner of the property.
PICTURE PERFECT: This conservation-minded landholder created a native forest in a corner of the property. Tracy Bange
Environment

Conservation grants for private land

Greg White
by
16th May 2018 10:30 AM

PRIVATE landholders may now apply for state government assistance to support conservation projects.

Announcements by Oxley MP, Melinda Pavey, and Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, say the funding of $37 million in 2018 is being offered through the Biodiversity Conservation Trust (BCT) and will help private landholders maintain the eco-values of their property.

"Funding is available for things like fencing, weed control, pest animal control, supplementary planting and habitat restoration,” Mrs Pavey said.

The NSW Government is investing $240 million over five years and $70 million per year ongoing in private land conservation as part of the land management and biodiversity conservation reforms.

Mr Fraser said this will deliver major benefits to the environment and support landholders to carry out important conservation management on their properties.

"Landholders with a conservation agreement or wildlife refuge agreement with the BCT that do not receive annual conservation management payments are eligible to apply for grants,” he added.

Others participating in the Community Environment Network's Land for Wildlife program or Humane Society International's Wildlife Land Trust program are also eligible to apply.

Details are available at www.bct.nsw.gov.au

Email at info@bct.nsw.gov.au or phone on 1300 992 688.

bct biodiversity conservation trust community environment network land for wildlife conservation on private land humane society international wildlife land trust member for coffs harbour andrew fraser member for oxley melinda pavey
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Every dollar delivered for Coffs bypass

    Every dollar delivered for Coffs bypass

    News VIDEO: DEPUTY Prime Minister Michael McCormack has said there'll be no shortfall in the budget for the Coffs Harbour bypass.

    • 16th May 2018 11:30 AM
    Coffs Harbour bypass announcement

    Coffs Harbour bypass...

    Video Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack on the Coffs bypass.

    • 16th May 2018 11:47 AM
    Reading body language

    Reading body language

    Video Body language expert Allan Pease at The Advocate's Harbour Club.

    • 16th May 2018 11:30 AM

    Local Partners