Conservation grants for private land

PICTURE PERFECT: This conservation-minded landholder created a native forest in a corner of the property. Tracy Bange

PRIVATE landholders may now apply for state government assistance to support conservation projects.

Announcements by Oxley MP, Melinda Pavey, and Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, say the funding of $37 million in 2018 is being offered through the Biodiversity Conservation Trust (BCT) and will help private landholders maintain the eco-values of their property.

"Funding is available for things like fencing, weed control, pest animal control, supplementary planting and habitat restoration,” Mrs Pavey said.

The NSW Government is investing $240 million over five years and $70 million per year ongoing in private land conservation as part of the land management and biodiversity conservation reforms.

Mr Fraser said this will deliver major benefits to the environment and support landholders to carry out important conservation management on their properties.

"Landholders with a conservation agreement or wildlife refuge agreement with the BCT that do not receive annual conservation management payments are eligible to apply for grants,” he added.

Others participating in the Community Environment Network's Land for Wildlife program or Humane Society International's Wildlife Land Trust program are also eligible to apply.

Details are available at www.bct.nsw.gov.au

Email at info@bct.nsw.gov.au or phone on 1300 992 688.