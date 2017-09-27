Consensus elusive on Emerald Beach draft masterplan

AFTER months of consultations and discussions, the time has come to take the next step but the community have spoken out to raise their concerns over the recently-released draft masterplan for Emerald Beach.

Darren Murray, an organiser of the weekend's discussion where 230 people signed a petition to say no to option five, said the option had disconnected people from the community.

"The discussion was for the community to show their love for Emerald. They want change and improvements, not a complete change of the village feel," Darren said.

Chair of the Coffs Coast Regional Park Trust board Rod McKelvey said after the third Community workshop held in June, the subsequent July Community online feedback, showed 88.7% (214 of 243) respondents favoured the option currently out for consultation.

"It's not only me; I'm sure everyone on the board is quite taken aback by the community response because we're still getting conflicting messages," Mr McKelvey said.

"The community still has no consensus; there's conflict about the amount of concrete, the size of the carpark, whether to have a car park or more green space.

"There's so much confusion at the moment it doesn't seem there's much hope of doing a lot for Emerald Beach until the community sorts itself out.

"To get to this point, it's disappointing. We have a limited budget and it would have been great to reach consensus and move onto the next stage.

"Around $150,000 has been spent on both Emerald Beach and Sandy Beach consultations. Including the consultants, workshops and concept plans. Of that, because of the number of revisions Emerald Beach's share is approximately $135,000.

"There needs to be a lot of work done by leaders in the community to reach a consensus, we thought we had got there but we haven't."

PUBLIC INTEREST: Emerald Beach foreshore discussion attracts large numbers. ROBERT WATKIN

Join in on the Emerald Beach and Sandy Beach draft masterplan discussions by visiting haveyoursay.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/coffs-coast-regional-park-masterplans