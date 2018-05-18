Inside McGregor’s $2.3m Spanish villa

CONOR McGregor has a new place to keep his head down after splashing out a whopping $2.3 million on a luxury holiday home in Marbella.

The Irish star has kept himself out of the headlines after being charged by police for his remarkable meltdown at a UFC event.

The MMA scrapper turned himself into cops in New York last month after launching a metal trolley through a bus window.

And while McGregor waits for the verdict, which could be a maximum seven years in jail, he'll be able to soak up the sun in the luxury resort called The Heights.

The Mail report the 29-year-old has fallen in love with the development that boasts wonderful views of the Mediterranean and is on the door step of the La Resina Golf Course.

His villa looks spectacular from the outside with an LED lit driveway and smart water feature.

And on the inside it gets even better with his own customised gym, a home spa and large outdoor swimming pool - which is directly accessible from his bedroom.

A massive dining area overlooks the ocean and he can also gaze out onto the coast while relaxing in his hot tub.

Conor McGregor has splashed more than $2.3 million on a Spanish villa. Picture: The Heights

The villa also includes all the latest home smart technology, a wine cellar and a lift to boot.

McGregor isn't the only celebrity to have forked out a fortune to own a property at the La Resina country club estate.

Tottenham's Harry Winks is a brand ambassador for the resort and former Stoke stopper Thomas Sorensen also owns a property.

Former US Open golf champ Michael Campbell is another player to invest in the Marbella hotspot.

How’s the serenity? Picture: The Heights

This article was originally published by The Sun and reproduced with permission.

The pool runs right down the side of the house and has a below ground level seating area. Picture: The Heights

Dinner with a view. Picture: The Heights

The indoor hot tub is relaxation central. Picture: The Heights

A couple of steps from bed to the pool. Picture: The Heights