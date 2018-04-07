Handcuffed McGregor heads to court

UFC fighter Conor McGregor glared at reporters as he was walked out of a Brooklyn precinct after being hit with assault charges stemming from the wild tantrum he threw at the Barclays Centre.

The New York Post reports that the 29-year-old Irishman, whose nickname is "The Notorious," appeared worried as he was escorted from the 78th Precinct in Prospect Heights to a waiting police car, his hands cuffed behind him.

Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor, left, is led by an official to an unmarked vehicle in Brooklyn. Picture: AP

McGregor - wearing a blue long-sleeved collared shirt, skinny jeans and pristine white running sneakers - said nothing but is due in court shortly where he faces a handful of charges over his role in a melee involving other UFC fighters.

"He's been charged with assault, three counts of assault, and one count of criminal mischief," said Thomas Antonetti of the NYPD. "He's still in custody, still at the police precinct until he's removed to court this morning."

Conor McGregor. Picture: AP

McGregor was seen in video footage hurling a large metal object through the side window of a bus carrying UFC fighters - including Khabib Nurmagomedov, inside Brooklyn's Barclay's Centre.

McGregor is the UFC's only simultaneous two-division champion, but was expected to officially lose his lightweight belt to the UFC 223 main-event winner between Nurmagomedov and featherweight champion Max Holloway.

Khabib Nurmamogedov, left, glances at UFC opponent and featherweight champion Max Holloway.

However, UFC President Dana White has confirmed to ESPN that Holloway has now been declared medically unfit to fight.

A few days ago, the card was supposed to be headlined by Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov, before a freak incident left the interim champ injured.

Max Holloway stepped in to try and save the main event, but there were concerns about his massive weight cut all week. Now he has failed to make it to the weigh ins.

"With much regret, and after careful review, a joint decision was made between the state athletic commission and the UFC," Kim Sumbler, the executive director of the NYSAC, told reporters at the official weigh-ins. "We've deemed Mr. Holloway medically unfit to attend the scales (to weigh in). No further comments at this time. We apologize."

UFC flyweight Ray Borg.

Michael Chiesa was injured.

Two UFC fighters who were to appear on Saturday's undercard, lightweight Michael Chiesa and flyweight Ray Borg, were injured by flying glass inside the bus and have been forced to withdraw from the card.

Anthony Pettis, who was originally supposed to fight Chiesa before McGregor's rampage caused multiple lacerations, has now been tapped to headline the event.

MMA fighter Anthony 'Showtime' Pettis will step in to fight Khabib Nurmamogedov. Picture: Twitter

The UFC company also removed Artem Lobov for his role in the McGregor melee.

"During (the) media event at Barclays Center to promote UFC 223: Khabib vs. Holloway, Conor McGregor and Artem Lobov entered the building accompanied by over a dozen individuals," UFC said in a statement. "The group, which included McGregor and Lobov, vandalized the vehicle that contained a number of athletes competing at the event taking place this weekend.

"Lobov has been removed from this weekend's card and individuals involved in the incident are not welcome at (the) ceremonial weigh-in or Saturday's event at Barclays Centre," the company said.