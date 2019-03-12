Menu
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 06: Conor Mcgregor is seen leaving the 78th Precinct in Brooklyn on April 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
Crime

UFC star McGregor arrested after incident with fan

12th Mar 2019 11:13 AM

UFC star Conor McGregor has been arrested again and charged with multiple offences by police in Florida, according to a report.

The Miami Herald reports McGregor was taken into police custody over an incident with a fan at the end of a night out.

Florida police have reportedly released a mug shot of the UFC star after he was processed and charged with strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief.

According to the report, which cites the police report of the incident, it is alleged McGregor smashed a fans' phone when he attempted to take a photo of the former lightweight champion as he was walking home from a nightclub at 5am local time.

The report claims McGregor slapped the man's phone from his hands and then proceeded to stomp on it several times.

