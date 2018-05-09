Confusion over status of bypass business plan

HAS the Deputy Prime Minister been guilty of telling only half truths regarding the planning for the Coffs Harbour bypass?

Last week Michael McCormack told the Coffs Coast Advocate that the business case for the Coffs Harbour bypass had been submitted.

Having read this in Saturday's edition, Infrastructure Australia has sent through a statement saying that's not exactly true.

While the promise of $971 million in Federal Government funding that the Deputy PM expects will see the bypass completed in 2023 has been welcomed, the following comment has raised eyebrows in the corridors of Infrastructure Australia.

BYPASS BRIEFING: Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure Minister Michael McCormack was briefed on the Coffs Harbour bypass by Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker. Contributed

"The NSW Government recently submitted the Coffs Harbour Bypass Business Case to the Department and Infrastructure Australia (IA) for assessment," Mr McCormack said.

"The NSW Government is continuing to progress planning works for the project, including design and environmental investigations."

A spokesperson for Infrastructure Australia said a final business case hasn't been received yet and isn't expected for another year.

"Infrastructure Australia has only received a draft of the final business case," the spokesperson said.

"The final business case is not expected to be submitted to Infrastructure Australia for assessment until around June 2019."