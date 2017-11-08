Confronting reality of child drownings to shock parents

Of the 148 children aged between 0 and four who drowned in NSW over the past 15 years 90 of these tragedies happened in home swimming pools.

Of the 148 children aged between 0 and four who drowned in NSW over the past 15 years 90 of these tragedies happened in home swimming pools. Royal Life Saving

FOR every toddler who has drowned another 10 children are admitted to hospital as a result of non-fatal drownings.

While beach and creek drownings often make the headlines, parents are warned the statistics show children are more likely to drown in home pools and spas.

Royal Life Saving is urging parents across New South Wales not to be complacent about their child's safety around water.

Latest Royal Life Saving research shows that 461 children under the age of five died due to drowning in Australia over the past 15 years, an average of 31 per year.

Of these, half were in home pools and spas.

Active adult supervision had either lapsed or was entirely absent in all cases.

In New South Wales, in the 15 years between July 1, 2002 and June, 30 this year, 148 children aged 0 to 4 drowned.

Sixty per cent of these happened in home swimming pools.

Royal Life Saving is launching a new awareness campaign urging parents and carers to Keep Watch of children around water no matter what.

"Water is only safe when you're watching. Distractions like answering the phone, attending to another child, or ducking inside to grab something can have tragic consequences if a toddler is left unattended by water," Royal Life Saving Society - NSW CEO Michael Ilinsky said.

"Actively supervise children around water, check your pool fence and gate, and never prop the pool gate open. Swimming lessons are great, but they are no substitute for active supervision and a pool fence in good working order."

Latest Royal Life Saving research shows that 461 children under the age of five died due to drowning in Australia over the past 15 years. Royal Life Saving

Between July 1, 2002 and June 30, this year 461 children aged 0-4 years drowned in Australia.

Of these, 231 (50%) occurred in home swimming pools (including backyard swimming pools, portable pools and outdoor spas).

In 100% of child drowning cases in home swimming pools, active adult supervision had either lapsed or was entirely absent.

As part of the new backyard pool safety campaign, Royal Life Saving are warning parents that water is only safe when you're watching as a measure to ensure that parents are not complacent about backyard pool safety this summer.

A NSW study of child drowning deaths in home swimming pools over the last 15 years showed that one in five swimming pools where children drowned were not fenced, allowing easy access to the pool area.

In some cases only temporary fencing was present, rather than properly constructed, permanent fencing which would restrict access to the pool. Among the cases involving portable pools, none were fenced.

In 62% of cases, the child gained access to the pool area through a faulty fence or gate, or a gate which had been deliberately propped open, allowing the child to enter the pool area unaccompanied.

Michael and Jo-ann Morris know the tragedy that can come from a faulty pool fence.

Their two-year-old son, Samuel slipped through a broken pool fence panel while his mother was doing the washing.

Jo-ann found Samuel in the pool, and gave her son CPR with the support of neighbours and emergency services.

Samuel survived the tragic accident but sustained a severe brain injury, requiring long-term medical care. After a brave eight year battle, Samuel passed away in 2014 as a result of his injury.

Almost half (46%) of all toddler drowning deaths in home pools occurred in summer, and one fifth (21%) occurred on a Sunday.

"Most parents take precautions when it comes to their child's safety around water. The fact is life gets busy and is full of distractions, and it only takes a fleeting moment for an unsupervised child to access the pool and drown," Mr Ilinsky said.

"It's common at this time of year to have family gatherings and backyard BBQs with friends, which brings with additional distractions into the home. Have a designated supervisor for children, and don't leave children in the care of older siblings."

The campaign is the latest initiative of Royal Life Saving's Keep Watch program which has actively been working for over 20 years to prevent toddler drowning deaths.

As part of the campaign, Royal Life Saving, with support of the New South Wales Government and Federal Government, have released a series of community service announcements on television and radio, developed a targeted social media activation, and engaged influential parental media outlets in efforts to ensure parents get the keep watch message in time for summer.

The four Keep Watch messages are; constant adult supervision, restrict access to water, teach children water safety, learn how to resuscitate, and above all, always keep watch.

Children up to four years drownings.

Between 1 July 2002 and 30 June 2017, 461 children aged 0-4 years drowned in Australia.

Of these, 231 (50%) occurred in home swimming pools (including backyard swimming pools, portable pools and outdoor spas).

Males accounted for 60% of drowning deaths in home pools

79% of drowning deaths in home pools were children aged 1-3 years

46% of drowning deaths in home pools occurred in Summer

21% of drowning deaths in home pools occurred on a Sunday

A quarter (25%) of drowning deaths in home pools occurred in the afternoon

New South Wales

148 children aged 0-4 years have drowned in NSW

90 of these occurred in home swimming pools

Northern Territory

10 children aged 0-4 years have drowned in the NT

5 of these occurred in home swimming pools

Queensland

148 children aged 0-4 years have drowned in QLD