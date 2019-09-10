Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tony 'T-Rex' Williams during Manly training ahead of this week’s final against Cronulla. Picture. Phil Hillyard
Tony 'T-Rex' Williams during Manly training ahead of this week’s final against Cronulla. Picture. Phil Hillyard
Rugby League

Confirmed: T-Rex back from extinction

by David Riccio
10th Sep 2019 1:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE NRL have paved the way for Manly to produce a finals hail Mary which could see Tony Williams play his first NRL game in 16 months against Cronulla on Saturday night.

The NRL has approved the Sea Eagles application for special salary cap exemption on the basis of a mass-injury crisis in their forwards.

 

Williams will be named in jumper 21 when Manly coach Des Hasler names his side at 4pm on Tuesday for the must-win elimination final against the Sharks at Lottoland.

Williams is being considered by Hasler due to injuries to Curtis Sironen, Joel Thompson, Taniela Paseka and Morgan Boyle while Marty Taupau will miss the match due to suspension and star fullback Tom Trbojevic is also gone for the season with a pectoral injury.

Stream every match of the 2019 NRL Telstra Premiership Finals Series before the Grand Final Live & On-Demand on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >

More Stories

cronulla sharks manly sea eagles nrl rugby league tony williams t-rex
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    FIRES RAGE: Drought to devastation with no rain in sight

    premium_icon FIRES RAGE: Drought to devastation with no rain in sight

    News The blaze west of Dorrigo has burnt out over 66,000 hectares.

    Nervous wait at evacuation centre as winds fan flames

    premium_icon Nervous wait at evacuation centre as winds fan flames

    News Fire evacuees taking shelter at Dorrigo Showground

    Coffs Harbour Bypass

    premium_icon Coffs Harbour Bypass

    Video How the 14km upgrade will look in four years time.

    Pink Poker Run success

    premium_icon Pink Poker Run success

    News HAVE you ever seen a pink unicorn or pink fairy riding a horse? Riders and horses...