Hotel group walks away from landmark resort

SOVEREIGN Pacific Bay Investments has this afternoon confirmed the closure of Novotel Pacific Bay Coffs Harbour Hotel.

As a result, Novotel Pacific Bay Hotel Coffs Harbour will close and cease operation from January, 20 2018.

Despite Novotel no longer operating the hotel, it's business as usual for three local operators at the resort, Pacific Bay Resort Penthouse and Studios, Pacific Bay Apartments and Pacific Bay Terraces which all operate independently of Novotel.

"The Novotel Pacific Bay Hotel has been part of the AccorHotels network for 17 years and has been a significant contributor to tourism for the area and leaves a great legacy, Sovereign Pacific Bay Investments said in a statement.

novotel pacific bay resort signage. 11 sept 2017 Trevor Veale

"The hotel employed thousands of people over this time and consistently delivered a commendable level of hospitality that positively represented the region to domestic and international travellers.

"The Novotel was also a great launch pad for many Coffs Harbour locals who started their hospitality careers with the hotel.

It is understood staff at the hotel, its restaurant and its conference facilities will cease employment between now and early next year.

The 30-year-old resort that's been home to training camps of the Wallabies, the New South Wales Blues and the South Sydney Rabbitohs is set to be a big loss for Coffs Harbour tourism, however, plans have been announced for the development of a retirement village on the resort grounds.

Novotel Pacific Bay Resort. contributed

AccorHotels maintains it will continue to hold a presence in Coffs Harbour with the Accor Vacation Club apartments and ibis Budget hotels, and will continue to support the region.

"AccorHotels is working with our current employees of Novotel Pacific Bay Coffs Harbour to find alternative employment opportunities within the network," the hotel group said in a statement.

AccorHotels said it would ensure guests with bookings beyond January 20 are offered alternative accommodation arrangements in Coffs Harbour.