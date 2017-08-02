Confidence sky high for Pelethronius connections

THE trainer of Pelethronius is pretty confident about his gelding's chances of winning tomorrow's Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Gold Cup.

"I hope to be driving home on Friday with the gold cup sitting alongside to me,” David Pfeiffer said.

Pfeiffer's Cup starter comes into tomorrow's feature race having won his past four starts. The trainer and connections will all be in Coffs Harbour with hopes of a fifth straight win.

"The owners are heading up on Thursday and will stay on to play golf at Bonville on Friday,” he said.

"I will go up on Wednesday and attend the Cup Calcutta, then miss golf and drive home Friday with the cup sitting alongside to me.”

According to Pfeiffer, the four year-old's improved form this campaign can simply be put down to growing up.

"I think it is a maturity thing; we were hoping this campaign he would step up to city class but we're astounded by what he has achieved,” Pfieffer explained.

"He has really gone to another level and the Coffs Harbour Cup looks the perfect race for him.”

In fact it's the fast pace of the Gold Cup mile that's attracted Pfeiffer to the race

"He has already won twice over 1600m so the distance won't worry him in the Coffs Cup, in fact, I believe he'll get 2000m,” he said.

"He has attacked the line each time and raced through after passing the post, which I consider the sign of a good horse.”

Pfieffer is also bringing up Refuge Bay who trialled nicely at Randwick last Monday.

"She has plenty of ability and ran home strongly for second in her barrier trial,” he said. "She is a 1200m to 1600m horse and will run in the Class 3 Handicap which should suit her fresh.”