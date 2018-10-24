Menu
PROTEST: Residents show their opposition to the proposal.
Conference date set for controversial DA

Janine Watson
24th Oct 2018 3:30 PM
A CONCILIATION conference will be held in April next year at the site of a proposed 57-lot development at Toormina.

The matter was up for discussion in the NSW Land and Environment Court on Monday as a 'deemed refusal' due to the length of time council has taken to consider it.

The Sawtell Road proposal was first submitted to council in April this year.

The conciliation conference will be held on April 30.

Lot 2 Sawtell Road is an 'L' shaped block, fronting Sawtell Road opposite the Linden Avenue intersection, continuing through to the Hogbin Drive Industrial Estate.

It is mostly timbered and often used by nearby residents taking a shortcut to Toormina schools or shops, walking the dog, bike riding or just enjoying the tree-scape.

The site includes approximately six hectares recognised and mapped as Primary Koala Habitat.

It has Marion Grove and Mater Christie Aged Care Facility to the south, HiTech Drive industrial estate to the east, and residential housing to the north and west.

The proponents are Regional Architects Pty Ltd, acting on behalf of landowner Regional Ethical Developments Coffs Coast.

