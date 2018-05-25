Concrete structure to replace Lanes Bridge

Lanes Bridge at Bowraville is about to undergo a transformation.

AFTER more than 90 years of servicing the community, the time has come to replace Lanes Bridge at Bowraville.

Nambucca Shire Council has resolved to replace it with an all-concrete structure at an estimated cost of $2.7million.

"Lanes Bridge is over 90years old and has done a sterling job in serving its community but is now at the end of its life,” Paul Gallagher, the council's assistant general manager of engineering services, said.

Six design options were presented for the council's consideration, with option three accepted. This option has the new bridge partially overlapping the existing bridge to allow a single lane of traffic to remain open for most of the construction process.

"The council understands the importance of Lanes Bridge to the economic and social well-being of Bowraville and carefully weighed up the competing considerations of flood-proofing, continuing access during construction, flood impacts, and of course cost,” Nambucca Shire Mayor Rhonda Hoban said.

The deck of the new bridge will be 1.75m higher than the existing bridge deck, providing the community of Bowraville and its surrounding districts more reliable access during flood events.

Community consultation meetings will be held on Wednesday, June 6, at 3pm and 6pm at the Bowraville Theatre in High St, Bowraville.

Bowraville residents will be notified once the project has started. For inquiries, visit nambucca.nsw.gov.au.