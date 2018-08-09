Menu
News

Concrete spill brings highway to a standstill

9th Aug 2018 9:15 AM

UPDATE: ALL lanes are now open and traffic is clearing.

9:15am: ONE of two southbound lanes on the Pacific Highway south of Coffs Harbour are closed to traffic.

A concrete spill is creating hazard near the Hurley Dr intersection.

Motorists are advised to reduce their speed and exercise caution.

Traffic authorities have warned additional lane closures may be required during the clean-up operation.

The incident happened just after 9am. Crews are now on scene directing traffic and commencing the clean-up.

The closure of one lane has caused traffic delays through Coffs Harbour in the southern lanes. 

alert concrete spill pacific highway traffic
Coffs Coast Advocate

