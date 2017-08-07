24°
News

Concert hailed a showcase of brilliance

7th Aug 2017 11:30 AM
Andrey Gugnin performed at the Coffs Harboru Education Campus.
Andrey Gugnin performed at the Coffs Harboru Education Campus. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

CROWDS were presented with a mesmerising performance by winner of the Sydney International Piano Competition of Australia, Andrey Gugnin.

The 30-year-old Russian pianist was the second concert act of the Coffs Harbour Music Society's year and performed a range of diverse music.

Held at the Coffs Harbour Education Campus, Gugnin entered with a genuine smile before easing listeners into his program with a keyboard transcription of the Adagio movement of Bach's Violin Sonata No.3 in C major.

His performance moved into music from Schubert, Stravinksy, Desyatnikov, Shostakovich and Harvey showing his diversity, contrasting power and passion with delicacy and lightness.

A spokesperson from the Coffs Harbour Music Society said "the speed with which he switched between the two left many breathless and even though he was midst of a gruelling two month tour with almost daily concerts and master classes, it was clear that Gugnin held nothing back.”

"It was this display of brilliance, passion, sincerity and humility that let his audience in no doubt that he was a deserving winner of the Sydney International Piano Competition of Australia.”

If you're interested in seeing live muscians perform, subscribe to the Spring Series of concerts featuring international act Madžar and Alstaedt on piano and cello and the Estivo Trio from Sydney.

For more information on upcoming concerts, visit coffsmusicsociety.com.au or Coffs Harbour Music Society on Facebook.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Next stage unfolds for multi-million aged care development

Next stage unfolds for multi-million aged care development

A DEVELOPMENT assessment report for a $100 million aged care facility in Coffs Harbour will be handed to the Northern Joint Regional Planning Panel.

Close whale encounter brightens poor day of fishing

CLOSE ONE: Two humpback whales put on a show for Kendl Cramer when the fishing was slow at the Dave Irvine Memorial Snapper Classic on Sunday, August 6, 2017.

Bad day's fishing forgotten after whales put on performance

Firies to man the tower for Motor Neurone

TACKLING THE TOWER: A crew of 11 firefighters from 257 Coffs Harbour Fire Station are to tackle the Sydney Tower Climb for Motor Neurone Disease. Pictured (front) Paul McIntosh and Lardi Maurer. (Back) Matthew Page, Beau Maddison, Trent Simpson, Tim DePaoli, David Laarhoven and Scott Mounter.

Local firies to scale Sydney tower for Motor Neurone

What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

In memory of the Battle of Lone Pine.

Letters to the Editor, Monday, August 7.

Local Partners

Gleaming rigs strut their stuff

MORE than 100 gleaming highway beasts will cruise through the middle of Casino from 10am today.

Seven decades of bliss for Cowper couple

GIVE AND TAKE: Ray and Gert Connor will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. (below) Ray and Gert about to head off on their honeymoon.

Ray and Gert will celebrate 70 years of marrive this week

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris split

ONE of Hollywood’s most adorable couples is over, releasing a heartbreaking statement saying they ‘tried hard for a long time.’

What went wrong with Hell’s Kitchen?

Marco Pierre White with Jess Fox and Sam Frost.

New celebrity cooking show fails to fire for Seven.

'The Netflix formula isn't the way': Breaking Bad creator

Aaron Paul, left, and Bryan Cranston in a scene from Breaking Bad.

The legendary creator isn't so sure about how Netflix works.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e4 - The Spoils of War

Nathalie Emmanuel and Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 episode 4 of Game of Thrones.

*WARNING this story contains spoilers*

Tara Reid’s Sharknado 5 secrets

Tara Reid stars in Sharknado 5 with Ian Ziering.

TARA Reid reveals what’s coming in the next installment of TV movie.

Selfless act doesn’t pay off for Toowoomba's Tarzan

Darling Downs farmer Mark Herlaar has been sent packing from Australian Survivor.

Farmer's brave decision has cost him the game.

Grant Hackett enjoys 'soft' night on the town

Olympic swimming champion Grant Hackett enjoys a drama-free night out on the Gold Coast, happily posing for a snap with local Harley Cikarouski at the Garden bar in The Star casino complex in Broadbeach,

“It didn’t seem like they were having a crazy, big night.”

Leafy Retreat

14 Dolphin Drive, Toormina 2452

House 3 2 2 $399,000

Tucked in amongst the leafy reserve is this spacious home which is sure to appeal to both first home buyers and retirees alike. With multiple outdoor verandahs and...

A Hidden Gem

2/19 Azalea Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $399,000

Tucked away at the rear of the block and so close to the town centre, this three bedroom home is a real hidden gem. The home features open plan living and dining...

3 to 4 Bedroom Home plus Granny Flat.

13 Dutton Crescent, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 4 $509,000 ...

Highly sought after four bedroom home with self-contained granny flat located in one of Coffs Harbour's most popular residential areas. Upstairs you're welcomed...

Stunning Korora Beach townhouse...

2/31 Sandy Beach Road, Korora 2450

Town House 2 2 2 $545,000

Coastal living at its best. On offer is a stunning executive two-bedroom townhouse located only 200 metres from beautiful Korora Beach. The two large bedrooms...

FORMER NURSERY 1.46HA SITE...

631 Hogbin Drive, Toormina 2452

Commercial 0 0 $1.85 Million

Magnificent development site between Coffs Harbour CBC and Sawtell Village with options galore! Key features include: - Industrially zoned 1.46 hectare...

&quot;Prime Korora Location&quot;

5C Breakers Way, Korora 2450

House 4 3 2 $850,000-$900...

Be quick to secure this brand new residence in the prestigious and highly sought after Breakers Way, Korora. This is a blue chip location being only a 5 minute...

Great investment close to CBD...

2/24 Azalea Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 4 2 2 $409,000 ...

With high demand for property within an easy, level walking distance to the CBD, this four-bedroom townhouse is well worth an inspection. Other than the central...

Beautiful Karangi...

175a Upper Orara Road, Karangi 2450

House 3 2 6 $725,000

Ten minutes from town and a mile from nowhere. This architecturally designed three-bedroom home in beautiful Karangi combines a highly desired rural lifestyle with...

Convenient Location at the Right Price

1/80 Park Beach Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $285,000

A spacious 2 bedroom unit situated directly across from Northside Shopping Centre, in an immaculately maintained block of 5 units. Walking distance to Park Beach...

Your Ultimate Beachside Lifestyle Awaits...

18 Beach Haven Court, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 2 2 $565,000

Peacefully positioned just a 1 minute walk from the sands of Sapphire Beach and set in a small community boasting immaculately presented homes and manicured...

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Hervey Bay a cure for depression

NO REGRETS: Mason and Wendy Wong are loving their move to Hervey Bay.

Since moving to the Bay four months ago, Wendy hasn't looked back.

Island paradise for the price of a house in Sydney

The only house on Victor Island off Mackay is on sale for $3,500,000.

House and island for $3,500,000

Coast house so unique 'it's impossible to value'

The entrance to 312 Teewah Beach Rd. Picture: Dowling Neyland/SuppliedSource:Supplied

Australia’s most unique house ‘impossible to value’