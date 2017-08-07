Concert hailed a showcase of brilliance

CROWDS were presented with a mesmerising performance by winner of the Sydney International Piano Competition of Australia, Andrey Gugnin.

The 30-year-old Russian pianist was the second concert act of the Coffs Harbour Music Society's year and performed a range of diverse music.

Held at the Coffs Harbour Education Campus, Gugnin entered with a genuine smile before easing listeners into his program with a keyboard transcription of the Adagio movement of Bach's Violin Sonata No.3 in C major.

His performance moved into music from Schubert, Stravinksy, Desyatnikov, Shostakovich and Harvey showing his diversity, contrasting power and passion with delicacy and lightness.

A spokesperson from the Coffs Harbour Music Society said "the speed with which he switched between the two left many breathless and even though he was midst of a gruelling two month tour with almost daily concerts and master classes, it was clear that Gugnin held nothing back.”

"It was this display of brilliance, passion, sincerity and humility that let his audience in no doubt that he was a deserving winner of the Sydney International Piano Competition of Australia.”

