Concerns held for future of local refugee minority

WITH the jubilance that filled the hall of the Cavanbah Centre it's difficult to imagine some of our newer residents, the Karenni, had spent the last two decades living in crowded Thai refugee camps.

The celebration last week provided a rare opportunity for the humble-natured Burmese minority - which includes 26 local families - to reconnect with their Karenni culture they had lost touch with while living in the camps.

Forced to flee the military conflict in the former Karen State, the families began moving to Coffs Harbour just 10 years ago, by this time having lost their ability to write in their own language.

And despite the relief of finding stable ground on the east coast of Australia, it appears it's not smooth sailing yet for the 75 Karenni locals.

Four families have left in the last five years to live in larger cities, and employment, housing and gambling are all issues which are cropping up in the local community, according to initial findings of a new research project.

Local support workers Robin Ashley and Heike Lucas are undertaking the research with their new NGO, Coffs Refugee Support, to help ease the settlement process.

Karenni cultural celebration at the Cavanbah Centre. Contributed

"The Karenni people are beautiful, humble people who could be susceptible to 'falling under the radar' in terms of their settlement needs,” Robin said. "We were able to visit their homes and they were incredibly welcoming. I initially imagined we'd interview around 30 people, but we ended up interviewing the entire community.”

Initial findings have shown unemployment levels are "disproportionately” higher than the average rate in Coffs, as is the case among all refugee groups, with 80 per cent of women and 56 per cent men unemployed.

Housing is also a troublesome area.

"Some families need more assistance to source cheaper housing. We'd really like to work with policy makers to ensure Karenni settlement in Coffs continues so the cultural group can stay viable,” Robin said. But for Robin the most vital information learned so far is the need to ensure the locals have a sense of purpose.

SETTLEMENT PROCESS: The Karenni community is the focus of a research project. Contributed

"Even things like doing a weaving project, which is something they did in Burma, so they can turn that into a way to keep their culture alive...and feel like they have purpose.

"We envision working with the older men and women to develop a feeling of purpose, so their children can see this. We did see some evidence of kids who were not engaging in school and whose parents were unable to assist due to them not speaking English.”

"They're a beautiful group of people.

"Coffs Harbour is a greater place for having the Karenni community.”