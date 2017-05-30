Roadworks cause concern for Emerald Beach businesses

OUT OF POCKET: Business owners Kim Robson, Sam Allinson, Wayne Armstrong, David Black and Mick Dalton are concerned about loss of trade due to the road upgrade.

WITH limited access to businesses due to upgrades on Fiddaman Rd, Surf St Cafe, Wired for Coffee, La Hacienda 101 and Emerald Beach General Store owners have come together and spoken out about how they have been being affected.

"We all appreciate how hard the boys on-site are working, as we are coming into the fourth month of works, we have major concerns about the project and the ongoing effects on our businesses," the business owners said in a statement

Road works began on Fiddaman Rd in February this year and the council said the works are scheduled to be completed by the end of August.

"We are all experiencing a loss of trade based on past years comparisons, some days access to the businesses is very limited."

The businesses owners said they would like to see how the project supervisors are going to work with the local business owners to minimise the impact the works have on them.

"The biggest issue has been the lack of consultation from senior management prior and during the works."

"There are no council implemented strategies to assist business owners who are affected by these sort of developments, which is surprising considering how many businesses would be affected by past and future developments."

The council is advising business owners work undertaken in the vicinity of their businesses on Fiddaman Rd will be completed by the end of June.

The final trim and bitumen seal of the pavement will occur next week, leaving the area fully usable and awaiting the final asphalt seal to complete the works in that area.

The remainder of the project from Solitary Islands Way to the business area is scheduled to be completed by the end of August.