Concerns arise for local LGBTIQ youth

Jasmine Minhas
| 19th Aug 2017 7:38 AM Updated: 7:38 AM

WITH a spotlight being shone on the upcoming postal vote comes the inevitable criticism, and it has prompted Coffs Harbour's LGBTIQ community to share their concerns on the impact it is having on young people.

Tod Trappett and Parul Jagdish formed the Coffs Connection & Community Group around nine months ago and now have more than 250 members.

As part of this they also founded the LGBTIQ Coffs Connection & Community Group, which aims to support Coffs Harbour's lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer individuals.

"We're about community development, bringing organisations together and running social groups," Tod said.

"I come from Sydney and moved up here around five years ago. For LGBTIQ people it's more isolated in areas like Coffs than what it is in Sydney, and I just think we have to be very careful and watch what our community is feeling at the moment with everything going on."

Tod said the the conversation happening around the postal vote was particularly impacting younger community members, with many even contemplating suicide.

"When you look at youth depression and suicide in LGBTIQ communities, it's a higher percentage and I think this postal vote is going to affect a lot of people," Tod said.

"I had a meeting at Groundworks Youth Centre and they've had a few young people come in where they're not out to their parents yet, and who are even feeling suicidal. They're coming in feeling very stressed and depressed with what's going on and what's being said against them.

"It is very concerning."

The LGBTIQ Coffs Connection & Community Group has started to partner up with other LGBTIQ groups in the area and will put on a positive debate day for the "yes" vote on marriage equality.

"We've approached council and are currently waiting on the official dates and venues we can use, but we're going to call on all LGBTIQ people, businesses and anyone from the general public to come and support marriage equality."

Coffs Coast Advocate
