Concern over ambulance rosters

DESPITE an increase in the number of paramedics, new ambulance rosters on the Mid North Coast are said to fail to deliver any improvement in services.

Health Services Union (HSW) NSW Vice President Steve Fraser said local paramedics are stunned that Woolgoolga and Nambucca Heads will continue to have only one ambulance rostered on at any time, day or night.

"When the State Government announced it would be hiring 750 more paramedics and ambulance control centre staff across NSW, we were excited about the potential to improve services to local communities like Woolgoolga and Nambucca Heads,” Mr Fraser said.

"Now the new rosters have come out, however, that excitement has been replaced by the sinking feeling that we've been dumped.

"The new rosters at both Woolgoolga and Nambucca Heads reduce the time paramedics need to spend on-call, but do not improve the delivery of services, despite putting an extra 14 paramedics into those two stations.

"In fact, a part-time afternoon shift is being removed from Nambucca Heads, which will actually decrease the number of ambulances on certain days.

"If the only ambulance in Woolgoolga or Nambucca Heads is tied up with a complex response, or has to wait at a hospital, then those areas will still rely on cover from Coffs Harbour. It's just ridiculous."

Mr Fraser said local paramedics put forward with their own suggested rosters which would have provided an extra local ambulance crew for both Woolgoolga and Nambucca Heads at peak periods.

"The local community rightly expected that Ambulance NSW's increased staff resources would be used to provide a better service to local communities with lower response times."