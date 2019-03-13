Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NSW ambulance.
NSW ambulance. Daily Telegraph
News

Concern over ambulance rosters

13th Mar 2019 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DESPITE an increase in the number of paramedics, new ambulance rosters on the Mid North Coast are said to fail to deliver any improvement in services.

Health Services Union (HSW) NSW Vice President Steve Fraser said local paramedics are stunned that Woolgoolga and Nambucca Heads will continue to have only one ambulance rostered on at any time, day or night.　

"When the State Government announced it would be hiring 750 more paramedics and ambulance control centre staff across NSW, we were excited about the potential to improve services to local communities like Woolgoolga and Nambucca Heads,” Mr Fraser said.　

"Now the new rosters have come out, however, that excitement has been replaced by the sinking feeling that we've been dumped.　

"The new rosters at both Woolgoolga and Nambucca Heads reduce the time paramedics need to spend on-call, but do not improve the delivery of services, despite putting an extra 14 paramedics into those two stations.　

"In fact, a part-time afternoon shift is being removed from Nambucca Heads, which will actually decrease the number of ambulances on certain days.　

"If the only ambulance in Woolgoolga or Nambucca Heads is tied up with a complex response, or has to wait at a hospital, then those areas will still rely on cover from Coffs Harbour. It's just ridiculous."　

Mr Fraser said local paramedics put forward with their own suggested rosters which would have provided an extra local ambulance crew for both Woolgoolga and Nambucca Heads at peak periods.　

"The local community rightly expected that Ambulance NSW's increased staff resources would be used to provide a better service to local communities with lower response times."

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Man charged after police find loaded gun, stolen IDs in home

    premium_icon Man charged after police find loaded gun, stolen IDs in home

    News A MAN has been arrested after police discovered an unregistered loaded gun, drugs and multiple stolen drivers licences and credit cards at a Coffs Harbour home.

    Financial adviser slapped with string of new fraud charges

    premium_icon Financial adviser slapped with string of new fraud charges

    News Man accused of embezzling money from clients' super funds.

    Youth are being pushed to the limits

    premium_icon Youth are being pushed to the limits

    News Committed to expanding headspace youth mental health services.

    Local students to cut class in second climate strike

    premium_icon Local students to cut class in second climate strike

    News Coffs students to walk out in controversial nationwide rally.