A post it note showing the move of the Property NSW office from Grafton to Coffs Harbour.
Concern as another government agency closes in the Valley

9th Apr 2019 10:37 AM
A POST-IT note is all that remains of the Property NSW office in the Grafton state government office block.

Readers brought the office closure to the attention of The Daily Examiner, concerned that with other organisations such as the Aboriginal Legal Service announcing moves to Coffs Harbour, another department had been lost to the city.

"The fact that the notification is via a post-it note, suggests that it was done on the quiet," the reader said.

"These NSW government jobs are being shifted to a tourist town that, frankly, doesn't need propping up with NSW government wages."

A Property NSW spokeswoman said the move was official made in December 2018, and the office is still being used for records storage.

"There are currently no Property NSW staff working from the Grafton office," she said.

"Services formerly provided at the Grafton office are now provided from Coffs Harbour.

"There were two Property NSW staff members, part of Valuation Services, working from this office. One staff member went on extended leave in December 2018 and the other staff member now works from the Coffs Harbour office."

Valuation Services is a division of Property NSW, manages the valuation system on behalf of the Valuer General under formal delegation.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said he was not aware of the relocation of the office move.

"I was not aware of the relocation of the staff member to the Coffs Harbour Office and have sought further information from the Minister for Property," he said.

"I am not aware of any other NSW Government departments being located out of Grafton."

