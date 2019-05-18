Conaghan and Oakeshott in a dogfight for Cowper

PRESSURE'S ON: Pat Conaghan is in a fierce battle in the seat of Cowper.

UPDATE 7.45PM: 12 per cent of the vote has now been counted and it's Pat Conaghan in control on 6540 votes.

He's clear of Rob Oakeshott (3166 votes) and Andrew Woodward (1819) at this stage.

A long night of counting is ahead.

EARLIER: VOTE counting has begun and it's clear The Nationals have a fight on their hands if they want to retain power in the seat of Cowper.

Patrick Conaghan has made a strong start for The Nationals, polling 1202 votes while Rob Oakeshott currently sits on 563.

Labor's Andrew Woodward is in third on 324.

More to come.