Completion date to northern breakwater shifted to next year

WORKS to the northern breakwater, which was meant to be finished around November, has resumed after weeks of delay.

But the completion date will likely be moved to sometime next year.

Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser said the reason for the delay was a shortage of large rocks.

He said rocks weighing between eight to 10 tonnes were needed for the bottom part of the wall, which would help scrub energy from large waves during heavy swells.

Mr Fraser said there was competition for rocks, with upgrades to the Pacific Hwy demanding large quantities.

He said nearby businesses were frustrated.

Construction work had also confused tourists. Dana Andrews from Jeffrey Baker Art said visitors to Coffs were often unsure of whether they could still access Muttonbird Island.

While construction is ongoing, access to Muttonbird Island is via the marina board walk.

Mr Fraser said the breakwater will open over the December holidays when construction stops, allowing more obvious access to one of Coffs' most iconic nature reserves.

