Nathan George Cantwell, 23, broke into the Mooloolaba Mantra's basement and risked jail to steal two bikes.
'Complete idiot': Resort guest wreaks havoc

Amber Hooker
13th Jun 2019 2:10 PM | Updated: 6:47 PM
A RESORT guest went to great lengths and risked jail to break into the Mooloolaba Mantra's secured basement for the sake of stealing two bikes.

Nathan George Cantwell, 23, said he was influenced by alcohol and "the wrong crowd" when he helped force an electric gate off its tracks at 2.30am on February 28.

Maroochydore Magistrates Court heard a staff member called police when he viewed three men on CCTV commit the offence and run off with the two bikes.

Police prosecutor Leonie Scott told the court officers soon found Cantwell had returned to the Mantra steps and admitted he was a guest.

His two co-offenders and the bikes were found on nearby streets.

Cantwell pleaded guilty today to entering a premises and committing and indictable offence by break, a crime punishable by jail.

Defence lawyer Laura Turner said Cantwell had been drinking on the night and accepted he "acted like a complete idiot".

She said he had been visiting a woman before his friends, the alleged co-offenders, encouraged him to "cause some havoc".

Ms Turner said Cantwell suffered some underlying issues with drug use and had been caught up in the "wrong crowd".

Cantwell was fined $1000 and ordered to pay $33 restitution, which was one third of the cost to repair the gate.

"Now you have found a new crowd to hang with, you won't be back," Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said.

