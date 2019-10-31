‘Complete disregard for law’: Man's shocking driving record

British man Graham Belcher, accused of trying to flee the country after allegedly killing Gold Coast father Scott Rose in a hit-and-run, has been sentenced to jail for separate charges. Picture: Facebook

THE British man accused of trying to flee the country after allegedly killing Gold Coast father Scott Rose in a hit-and-run has been sentenced to jail for separate charges.

Graham Belcher, 52, appeared via videolink in Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday charged with four offences including driving while disqualified and behaving in an offensive manner in a public place.

The court heard Belcher had an extensive history of driving offences during his sentencing.

On February 6, Belcher's licence was disqualified for three months by the magistrate at Forster Local Court.

The next day, he was caught by police driving on the Pacific Mwy at Clothiers Creek.

A police checked revealed the number plates on Belcher's blue Subaru Liberty were registered to a white Subaru Liberty.

The police facts said Belcher "shows a complete disregard for the law and no remorse for his continual flouting of the court issued disqualification".

On March 19, Belcher failed to show at Tweed Heads Local Court.

He was convicted by the magistrate in his absence and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Belcher was arrested for domestic violence common assault and driving while disqualified on July 5 after a "scuffle" with his partner's ex-husband.

That night Belcher drove to Tweed Heads Police Station to report the incident, but was arrested after an officer saw him drive to the station.

The court heard Belcher was charged with driving while his licence was cancelled on August 1, after his partner's ex-husband filmed him getting into his car and driving down Keith Compton Dr, Tweed Heads.

Belcher pleaded guilty to all four charges.

He was convicted and sentenced to six months in jail and disqualified from driving for 12 months.