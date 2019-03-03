Menu
PUSHING THROUGH: A competitor is all smiles during the bike leg of the 2019 bcu Coffs Tri. Sam Flanagan
Competitors tough it out in wet and wild triathlon

Sam Flanagan
3rd Mar 2019 10:33 AM
LOCAL competitors and professional athletes from across the country have had to battle mother nature during the 2019 bcu Coffs Tri.

The race was at the mercy of the heavens for much of the event, with light to heavy showers falling intermittently during the race.

The conditions made the triathlon even more challenging than usual, particularly on the bike leg of the race, with bodies of water lying on corners of the road proving to be tricky.

For a full wrap of the 2019 bcu Coffs Tri be sure to read Wednesday's Coffs Coast Advocate.

Coffs Coast Advocate

