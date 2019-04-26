Competition lighting up for the first time in 2019

ALL SMILES: The Woolgoolga Seahorses will be saddling up at home for a night game this Saturday.

ALL SMILES: The Woolgoolga Seahorses will be saddling up at home for a night game this Saturday. Sam Flanagan

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Woolgoolga Seahorses have the honour of hosting the first night match of the Tooheys New Group 2 season this Saturday when the Bellingen Valley Dorrigo Magpies fly into town.

Seahorses coach Greg Shuttleworth said his team were excited to be playing at night.

"It's an experimental thing by the club so hopefully it goes well and we get a big crowd there to enjoy the game,” Shuttleworth said.

"The lighting improvements to the ground have probably made it one of the best lit grounds in the group.”

Woolgoolga have made an encouraging start to the year and Shuttleworth is hopeful his side's efforts will be rewarded by way of their first win.

"We should have a full strength team so if we just control what we can control I'm expecting a good performance.

"But we've got to correct some discipline in our game and we need to do the one percenters better, particularly the stuff around the ruck.”

Although they are yet to win on game day, the Seahorses have two competition points in the bag following a registration error by the South Grafton Rebels in round one.

Shuttleworth said it's an unfortunate situation.

"It's not the way we wanted to get our first points, they beat us on the day, but it's a lesson for everyone to have some due diligence.”

In other games this weekend Sawtell travel north to take on Grafton while Coffs Harbour host the Rebels.

Group 2 round three draw

Macksville v Orara - Saturday 2.45pm

Woolgoolga v Bellingen - Saturday 5.15pm

Grafton v Sawtell - Sunday 2.45pm

Coffs Harbour v South Grafton - Sunday 2.45pm