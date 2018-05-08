Company sees motel potential at Coffs Marina

ACCOMODATION HUB: Proposed changes to the law will allow boats at Coffs Marina to be used for paid overnight stays.

Trevor Veale

DOES the idea of Coffs Harbour Marina becoming a collection of floating motel rooms sound like a good idea?

Well, it may soon become reality if the Australian Maritime Safety Authority lifts the ban on boat owners renting out their craft for overnight stays.

At the moment some owners do live on board at Coffs Harbour Jetty but many more boats are merely berthed at the Marina and utilised infrequently.

AMSA has released the proposed Marine Safety (short-term marina accommodation) Exemption 2018 consultation draft, which if implemented would enable owners of private vessels berthed in marinas to rent their boats out as overnight accommodation and in doing so offset some of their costs of ownership.

Beds On Board, a sharing economy platform that connects guests and owners for stays on boats has welcomed the release with Australian director Darren Vaux saying the exemption when finalised will pave the way for the activity to proceed in a clear and transparent way.

"We have been working with AMSA and the industry for over a year to develop a sensible regulatory framework for this activity," he said.

"This now provides the opportunity for the industry and boat owners alike to understand the framework and to have their say."

Currently operating in Europe and the United Kingdom, Beds On Board see unique opportunities to grow their business in South Pacific ports such as Coffs Harbour.

"All the latest boating industry research points to the need to embrace peer to peer platforms to engage with our customers of the future.

"Beds On Board provides the opportunity to open up the luxury boating and marina lifestyle to a wide range of new customers without the risks associated with navigation.

"It allows private and charter boat owners to offset the cost of boat ownership and marinas the opportunity to increase market exposure, creating positive outcomes for all involved."

Consultation is open until June 26.

Click here for the draft document.