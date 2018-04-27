Company breaks ground on development

WORK STARTS: Construction on Plantations by Ingenia Lifestyles will start in Woolgoolga next week.

PLANS are about to become a reality for an over 55s community development on the northern beaches.

The $75 million project, Plantations by Ingenia Lifestyle has been in planning for more than a year and construction west of Woolgolga is due to start next week.

"Our unique ownership model provides a more affordable price point for buyers,” chief operating officer of Ingenia Nikki Fisher said.

Plantations, by Queensland-based company Ingenia Lifestyle, will offer resort-style community living for over-55s, with a selection of premium home designs surrounded by resort facilities.

The development will be located at the end of McIntosh Crescent along Newmans Rd in Woolgoolga and will be developed on a 19.5-hectare parcel of land.

The development will offer over-55s the chance to downsize and buy into a land lease community where residents own their own home, but lease the land.

Ingenia Lifestyle was formed in 2013 by Ingenia Communities, a leading owner, operator and developer of quality seniors lifestyle communities in Australia.

It currently has 21 modern lifestyle communities, including one at South West Rocks.

"Our unique ownership model provides a more affordable price point for buyers, where owners are not required to pay stamp duty or exit fees, allowing for more money in their hip pockets," Fisher said.

The public is invited to a free high tea on Thursday, May 3 at C.ex Coffs from 10am to noon to learn more about the development. RSVP to 0448 714 021.