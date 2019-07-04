Menu
Verity Simone Cox pleaded guilty to a string of drug charges in court on Wednesday.
Crime

Company boss's spate of excuses for growing drugs in lounge

Shayla Bulloch
by
4th Jul 2019 11:26 AM
A MOTHER caught growing marijuana in her home gave police a spate of excuses when they later found a stash of utensils, money and messages on her phone asking for drugs.

Verity Simone Cox, 41, told police a heat sealing machine found with a glass pipe, metal tin, electric grinder and scissors was for "sealing meat and food" despite a search of her Beerwah home uncovering drugs.

Caloundra Magistrates Court heard how police found a 1.5m marijuana plant in a planter box in Cox's lounge room, and less than one gram of marijuana on a table and in a pantry on May 24.

Police prosecutor Brendan Newman said Cox told police she had been "watering and moving (the plant) in and outside" to protect it from bugs.

In a search of a rear bedroom, Senior Sergeant Newman said police also found $580 cash, a phone and a to-do list with "ounce weights and prices listed".

Snr Sgt Newman said police found messages on the phone asking for drugs, but Cox insisted only $50 from the cash stash was from selling drugs and the rest was accumulated money to pay off a loan.

Cox, who was working as the temporary director of an earth moving company, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to five drug charges including, producing and possessing dangerous drugs.

She was fined $2000 and no conviction was recorded.

