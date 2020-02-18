Menu
Sonya Baxter is the lucky winner of the Coffs Coast Advocate's Elton John ticket giveaway.
Comp win just the ticket for long-time fan Sonya

Rachel Vercoe
18th Feb 2020 12:00 PM

FOR Sonya Baxter, Valentine's Day wasn't made from a bunch of flowers, it was made by a phone call from the Coffs Coast Advocate.

Ms Baxter is the lucky winner of two Elton John concert tickets won in a competition held by the Advocate.

"I'm just so lucky, I would never have been able to afford a ticket," she said.

As a single woman in her mid-50s, Ms Baxter was elated to receive the tickets and asked a neighbour to attend the concert with her.

"I'm a single woman so when I got the call on Valentine's Day, I had no one special to share it with," she said.

"I've decided to invite the lady next door, who has been so kind."

After entering her details online, she never expected the winning call.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime thing," she said.

"I'm definitely there with bells on."

Ms Baxter is a long-time Elton John fan and will be rocking out to her favourite hits Rocket Man and Daniel.

"I just can't wait, it's going to be epic," she said.

"Thanks very much Advocate, Elton John we can't wait to have you here."

