Community's generosity helps in rescue of injured bushwalker

State Emergency Service crews used a newly acquired all-terrain vehicle to rescue an injured bushwalker this afternoon.

State Emergency Service crews used a newly acquired all-terrain vehicle to rescue an injured bushwalker this afternoon. Trevor Veale

A FEMALE bushwalker who today lay injured on a fire trail near Sealy Lookout can thank Coffs Harbour's Pink Silks Perpetual Trust for her speedy rescue.

The trust, which stages the annnual Pink Silks Ladies Race Day, last month used its fundraising to purchase a $50,000 all-terrain vehicle for local emergency services.

The badly needed vehicle, was today used for the first time to perform its maiden rescue.

Sealy Lookout Rescue: SES volunteers recover injured bushwalker at Sealy Lookout.

The custom-made ATV, shipped into town from the US, is designed to help State Emergency Service crews rescue patients within 60-minutes of an emergency that's otherwise know as the 'golden hour'.

SES Coffs Harbour City Unit Controller Bill Roffey said the crews got today's call from ambulance paramedics on scene.

The woman had suffered a fracture ankle and was located 1.5-kilometres down a fire trail.

"This ATV has performed its first rescue after being generously donated by the Pink Silks Ladies," Mr Roffey said.

"This is exactly the type of scenario that for many years we have needed an all-terrain vehicle for.

"If we didn't have the vehicle, crews would have walked in and used a Stokes Litter to extricate the casualty.

"To perform such a rescue they would have had to have swapped hands a long of times carrying her along the fire trail.

"A real heavy manual task.

"This thing will certainly shorten the amount of time getting people out," Mr Roffey said.