Community united through pink

HORSE RACING: When the entrance gates fly open this Sunday at the Coffs Harbour Racing Club a sea of fillies and colts will storm into the venue dressed to the nines.

The common theme amongst them? A healthy dash of pink.

The annual Pink Silks Trust Ladies Race Day has become a staple of the local social calender, as it seamlessly combines fun and fundraising.

This year the event is saddling up for its 13th instalment, with the day aimed at brining the community together to support those going through an illness or cancer.

The Pink Silks Trust committee have decided to also bring awareness and funds to help those women in our community with a life long disability, with the goal to assist them in achieving the highest quality of life possible.

The beneficiaries from the event this year include the Coffs Harbour Health Campus Intensive Care Unit, Coffs Harbour and District Riding for Disabled Centre, Coffs Harbour Women's Health Centre, Northcott Disability Services and a $10,000 research donation to Motor Neuron Disease Australia.

PST has raised over $800,000 to date, and co-founder Tanya Johnson said they hope to significantly build on that figure in 2019.

"I believe the day has become popular because people realise 90 per cent of the money raised stays local, so they know they can support people in our community and possibly someone they know,” she said.

"They understand we can be a community force together, and for people going through something they know they aren't alone, they have the community behind them.

"It's humbling to know people are getting behind it... We're hoping to raise another $110,000 this year.”

Local businesses are supporting the weekend by turning their lights pink, with the Big Banana also going pink on Friday night.

Anyone wanting to be involved in the event, donate products or give a 100 per cent tax deductible donation can contact the PST committee at info@pinksilks.com.au.