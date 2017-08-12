WATCH: Horse community turns out to help find Ben the horse

Horse riders are given some instructions and mapping before they head out to look for "Ben" the horse, lost in the national park after the tragic death of his rider last week.

MARTY Wall watched from his lone camp site on a clearing near Station Creek Road as horse trailers rolled past.

Each person was greeted with a handshake and thanks, and then left to gather their horses.

Locals and interstate travellers alike, young and old, some with horses, bikes and even setting out on foot, they were all present to help find Marty's fathers horse, Ben.

The story to find quarterhorse Ben, who has been lost in the national park near Station Creek since the tragic death of his rider Allan Wall last week has captured attention of the community, when a social media post asking for assistance to find the still saddled horse went viral.

"It just shows what sort of people there are in the horse community, and I know that if this had happened to anyone else I'd be out here helping just the same," Allan's wife Judy said.

"We've had people travel from interstate and stay with us last night and we talked like we've known them for ages."

The common theme from all that turned up was that this wasn't just a search for one horse, it was a search for someone's horse.

Garry Goldey and his daughter brought two horses from Grantham, near Toowoomba and said they were drawn to help the search.

"We saw it on Facebook, and being from Grantham and having gone through the floods we know what's it like not having help," he said.

"So we talked to the boss and he said we could get time off work so we came.

"It's scary enough for an animal to be away from its owner, but being tacked up its dangerous, and we just wanted to lend a hand."

After a quick gathering, local horsemen Mick Franklin scoured the maps to send people out into the bush, with the knowledge of several sightings of the horse over the past few days, each with their own part of the massive expanse to search.

Still, more people arrived with horses, food, and barbecue - all united in the search.

"Hopefully we'll find him today," Judy said. "We'd only had him three weeks, and he would've been a beautiful horse,

"But (seeing people) it's just wow. It shows how this community comes together after a tragedy."