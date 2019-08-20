Little girl killed at father's workplace sparks warning

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Lily, 7, was killed by a tyre in Roma yesterday.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Lily, 7, was killed by a tyre in Roma yesterday.

CLOSE friends, family and complete strangers have rallied behind the family of seven-year-old Lily Dorrough, whose young life was cut short in a tragic workplace accident.

As they experience every parent's worst nightmare of arranging a funeral for their little girl, the Roma community has been a beacon of light in the darkness.

"People have donated flowers, a coffin and a headstone and businesses are offering their support for Nerissa and Michael," a close family friend told The Western Star.

"It is so generous how the community has come together.

"You know there is still some good in the world, because of how this town has pulled together for one of their own."

Lily was was happily playing with her best friend last Tuesday when she was crushed by falling tyres.

Her father, siblings, and close friends were all there at the time of the accident, and are still struggling to come to terms with the loss.

"The tyres were stacked against a wall behind her dad's work showroom and, to a seven-year-old, that is something to play in," the family friend said.

"She wouldn't have seen any danger, she would have seen a cubby house or a tunnel - something to play inside."

Lily will be remembered as a playful and cheeky little girl who had an adventurous streak.

"Our girls had been friends from day one of prep, and they had stuck together ever since," the friend said.

"It was always about fun and games with both of our girls, and Lily was such a little funster.

"But together they were thick as thieves, and they were going to conquer the world."

A bank account has been set up to take donations for Lily's funeral.

Bank details: NH&MA Dorrough, BSB 484-799, account number 350469050.