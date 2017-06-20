Community to share a freedom feast

INCLUSION: Refugee Week is being celebrated in Coffs Harbour this year with a community feast being held at Coffs Central on Friday, June 30.

COFFS Harbour will celebrate its status as one of the state's model refugee resettlement centres over a meal.

A freedom feast will be shared as part of this year's Ref-YOU-gee week.

The food terrace at Coffs Central will be transformed into a welcoming community dining room where food and stories will be shared, new perspectives gained and new friendships made.

Everyone is encouraged to bring a plate of food to share and enjoy a sumptuous community feast featuring authentic home cooked multicultural food from all over the world.

Refugee Week - officially from Sunday 18 June to Saturday 24 June - is Australia's peak annual activity to raise awareness about the issues affecting refugees and to celebrate the positive contributions made by former refugees to Australian society, including here in Coffs Harbour.

Refugee Week is the opportunity for us all to grow our understanding and deepen our connection whilst remembering and acknowledging the struggles for freedom that still exist the world over - and appreciating what we can grow together through our freedom right here at home.

Coffs Harbour Freedom Feast Community Long Table Dinner.

Friday 30 June 6pm to 8:30pm, Coffs Central. RSVP freedomfeast2017.eventbrite.com.au