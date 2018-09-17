Menu
Community that works out hard together

17th Sep 2018 9:00 AM
THERE was plenty of sweat recently at the Crossfit Athletic Performance when they hosted a Light It Up Blue for Autism competition to raise funds and awareness.

"We chose Autism as a charity for proceeds as we have three families at our Crossfit box with children who all train with us, all at various levels on the Autism spectrum and subsequently having different levels of impact on their daily lives,” said Chris Cherry of Crossift APA.

Teams competed in various events throughout the charity event.

At the end of the day $3300 was raised which will be donated to Autism Spectrum Australian (ASPECT) to help fund their ongoing services on the Mid North Coast which include diagnostic services, early childhood intervention/support, playgroups, therapies, Aspect Schools and workshops.

A big shout out to all involved to making it such a successful from those people and businesses who donated food, prizes or volunteered their time to help co-ordinate the event.

"The word 'community' gets passed around CrossFit gyms a lot, and these guys are a perfect example of what the CrossFit community is really about.”

To learn more about Crossfit APA Coffs Harbour, drop in at 1b Lawson Cres, Coffs Harbour or call 041 2936 524.

Coffs Coast Advocate

