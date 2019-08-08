Community tackle homelessness

THE community has rallied behind an important cause and the results were an astounding $70,000 raised.

This week marks National Homelessness Week, a nationwide initiative to raise awareness for the 116,000 Australians who are homeless on any given night.

For two local service providers, the Coffs Harbour Men’s Resource Centre and Warrina Domestic and Family Violence Specialist Services, the week delivered more than an awareness campaign with both charities each receiving a donation of $35,000, courtesy of the funds raised at this year’s C.ex Community Crew Sleepout.

During the sleep-out, members of the community come together to experience one night of what homeless people endure.

Having recently wrapped up the fundraising campaign for 2019, the C.ex Group’s annual community event has now raised a staggering $284,820 for local social welfare charities.

The funds raised through this year’s event will be used to support the 1,200 people accessing the services of Warrina and the Men’s Resource Centre annually as well as provide essential items such as food and white goods for those experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness.

The fundraising target of $70,000 was reached thanks to more than 600 people who donated in support of the 120 event participants as well as C.ex Group’s contribution of all event costs including online fundraising fees.

The C.ex Community Crew Sleepout takes place in June each year at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

All community members are invited to participate in the event and get behind the cause ensuring the continuation of these vital services in our community.

For more information or to register for 2020, visit cex.com.au