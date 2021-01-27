Community swings in behind family of man killed at breakwall

It is believed 20-year-old Coffs Harbour man Mohammed Ali was killed after being swept off the southern breakwall in January.

The community has thrown its support behind a Coffs Harbour family in mourning following a tragic death at the breakwall.

A GoFundMe page has been created for the family of a 20-year-old Mohammed Ali who was washed off the southern breakwall by a rogue wave on Thursday evening.

At present, the page has reached $8634 with more than 120 people donating money.

https://gofund.me/87ea2e5a please go donate for his funeral ❤️ Posted by N Shams Oghli on Saturday, January 23, 2021

It is believed the 20-year-old was swept off the breakwall by huge swells battering the coast and a search began after a woman told police she had been walking in front of him before turning around to find he had disappeared.

Shortly after police were approached by a family who said their son had not returned from a walk at the beach.

Despite a multi-agency search spanning two days it was friends of the family, many of which had gathered at the site, who discovered Mr Ali’s body at the base of the breakwall close to where he was last seen.

Friends and family of a 20-year-old Coffs Harbour man were devastated after they discovered his body at the bottom of Coffs Harbour's southern breakwall on Saturday.

The discovery sparked a huge outpouring of grief with some family and friends upset that the area along the breakwall had not been searched earlier.

Police said weather conditions had severely hampered their search efforts.