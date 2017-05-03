Community support in tragic circumstances

WHILE one family is going through the toughest time in their lives, the community has come together in a beautiful way to show their support and that their thoughts are with them.

After a surfing accident last Saturday, Bellingen local Trevor Tree is currently on life support at the Coffs Harbour Base Hospital surrounded by the people he loves.

In a way to support the family through the ordeal, good friend of Trevor's Ben Lewis has set up a fund-raising account through my My Cause where people have generously donated, raising over $14,000 in only 24 hours.

"It goes to show what people think of the Tree family, I didn't have any expectations but had confidence the community would rally together,” said Mr Lewis.

Described as a man of boundless love, enthusiasm, creativity and always going the extra mile to help someone out, Trevor Tree was known in Bellingen as the local computer handyman.

Having lived in the area for about 25 years, the Tree family are known within the church, schools and through Trevor's computer business.

If you'd like to show your support for the family, donations can be made at mycause.com.au/page/150136/help-the-trees