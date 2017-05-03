22°
News

Community support in tragic circumstances

Rachel Vercoe
| 3rd May 2017 3:30 PM
Trevor and his wife Helen Tree.
Trevor and his wife Helen Tree. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WHILE one family is going through the toughest time in their lives, the community has come together in a beautiful way to show their support and that their thoughts are with them.

After a surfing accident last Saturday, Bellingen local Trevor Tree is currently on life support at the Coffs Harbour Base Hospital surrounded by the people he loves.

In a way to support the family through the ordeal, good friend of Trevor's Ben Lewis has set up a fund-raising account through my My Cause where people have generously donated, raising over $14,000 in only 24 hours.

"It goes to show what people think of the Tree family, I didn't have any expectations but had confidence the community would rally together,” said Mr Lewis.

Described as a man of boundless love, enthusiasm, creativity and always going the extra mile to help someone out, Trevor Tree was known in Bellingen as the local computer handyman.

Having lived in the area for about 25 years, the Tree family are known within the church, schools and through Trevor's computer business.

If you'd like to show your support for the family, donations can be made at mycause.com.au/page/150136/help-the-trees

Coffs Coast Advocate
Setting sail around the country to beat Parkinson's

Setting sail around the country to beat Parkinson's

SAILING the journey her parents aren't able to, Poppy Moore has embarked on a trip around Australia for a good cause.

Getting the government 'out of bed with Adani'

PEOPLE POWER: Liisa Rusanen (left) leads a protest against the proposed Adani Carmichael coal mine in Queensland's Galilee Basin outside of Federal member for Luke Hartsuyker's office. Coffs Harbour, May 3, 2017.

Protest to force government out of bed with Adani

Public schools set to receive boosts in funding

WIN: Toormina High School will receive $1.15 million from State Government funding for the maintenance of the school.

Federal and State Governments announce funding increases.

Coffs Harbour broadcast around the nation Today

ON SCREEN: Coffs Harbour provided the backdrop to Natalia Cooper's weather reports broadcast across the nation on the Today Show on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.

You may have noticed scenes on the Today Show looked familiar

Local Partners

Community support in tragic circumstances

While one family is going through the toughest time in their lives, the community has come together in a beautiful way to show their support.

Coffs Harbour broadcast around the nation Today

ON SCREEN: Coffs Harbour provided the backdrop to Natalia Cooper's weather reports broadcast across the nation on the Today Show on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.

You may have noticed scenes on the Today Show looked familiar

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Hundreds of cars going for bargain at record Coast auction

Mike Clayton at the Nambour car yard in the lead-up to a previous year's sale.

Impounded cars going under the hammer, no reserves

LIVE: Nine star Erin Molan caught up in ugly AVO battle

CELEBRITY accountant Anthony Bell has denied attacking his estranged wife Kelly Landry after they got into an argument inside the couple’s $12.5 million home.

GREAT START: Splendour VIP passes raise more than $23,000

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Flood appeal fundraiser had a successful first day

Whoops! Aussie magazine’s unfortunate typo

I do know you can’t spell one without an “I”.

Prince Harry set to visit Australia

He will visit Sydney to promote the 2018 Invictus Games

Not enough red: House Rules’ Fiona 'disappointed' with home

Fiona's bathroom before (left) and after (right)

"There wasn’t enough red"

Footy Show star Erin Molan dragged into AVO battle

Erin Molan thanks skipper Anthony Bell after the Big Boat Challenge on Sydney Harbour. Picture: Mark Evans Source:News Corp Australia

“I thought their relationship was odd.”

MOVIE REVIEW: The Zookeeper's Wife a handsome period drama

Jessica Chastain in a scene from the movie The Zookeeper's Wife.

Gorillas in the Mist meets Schindler’s List in Second World War film

Looking for outstanding value

2/5 Pearce Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

Duplex 3 1 $349,000

This elevated private free standing duplex is sure to impress. Boasting three good sized bedrooms with bathroom off main, open plan dining and kitchen which...

So Close to the Surf Beach

78 Diamond Head Drive, Sandy Beach 2456

House 3 1 2 $445,000

With the Beach, sunken chip Café just a leisurely stroll away this low maintenance brick & tile home will undoubtedly offer immense appeal to busy families ...

Stunning acreage close to CBD...

328 North Boambee Road, North Boambee Valley 2450

House 3 2 2 $899,000 ...

Rarely does an opportunity like this come around. An opportunity to purchase a rural property on 21.5 fully fenced acres in the beautiful North Boambee Valley...

Superb custom built home full of character!

16 Niland Street, Corindi Beach 2456

House 3 2 2 $539,000

You'll be very impressed by this gorgeous three bedroom home constructed just over 12 months ago by local master builders "Build by the Sea". Renowned for their...

Sawtell Gardens

Lots 1 - 14 Rutland Street, Bonville 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $239,000 ...

This exciting boutique subdivision is located in the prestigious Sawtell Gardens Estate and will offer some of the largest suburban residential land sites...

Don&#39;t wait too long...

17 Long Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $359,000

Character, charm and location. This three bedroom home has been loved by the one family for almost 70 years. Located on a level 556 square metre block and only a...

Glorious ocean views, pool, extended family living...

20 Ocean View Crescent, Emerald Beach 2456

House 6 3 2 $820,000 ...

Taking prime position in one of Emerald Beach's most sought-after streets with expansive ocean views, this is a rare chance to secure a home in one of the Coffs...

Impressive quality in a picturesque setting...

2a Hardy Close, Korora 2450

House 4 3 3 $849,000

A gorgeous sub-tropical setting, high quality craftsmanship and a very generous floor plan are hallmarks of this enticing family home situated in one of Korora...

Split level home with stunning ocean views...

61 Manning Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $649,000 ...

This recently renovated three plus bedroom home boasts panoramic ocean and district views from all three levels. The upper level features a huge open plan living...

Renovated home opposite Brelsford Park...

1/88 Albany St, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $359,950

Seldom will you find a more conveniently located property! Opposite the family friendly Brelsford Park with a level walk to Coffs Harbour CBD ensures effortless...

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

Affordable rentals out of reach for North Coast residents

Rental affordability hits new crisis levels

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!