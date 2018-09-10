Menu
Lions club of Bonville Sawtell at the BBQ stall at Bunnings.
Community support for struggling farmers

10th Sep 2018 7:30 AM

IN their time of need, communities, businesses and organisations are stepping up and showing their support for struggling Australian farmers.

Yesterday, The Lions club of Bonville/Sawtell held a BBQ at Bunnings Coffs Harbour and raised $1,500 which will be donated to the Lions Australia Need For Feed program.

This program is currently involved with drought assistance in western NSW.

Ever year, Lions Australia raise funds to support farmers in fire, drought and flood affected areas each year as they struggle to rebuild properties and livelihoods in times of crisis and natural events.

