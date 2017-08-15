Community support after family tragedy

DRIVING down Barcoongere Way, in the middle of what feels like nowhere, it was a rare scene to see so many horse floats, vehicles and people in one isolated spot.

The story of Allan Walls' passing while riding the Dirty Creek Range over two weeks ago and his saddled horse Ben still on the loose in Yuragyir National Park was the reason for the gathering.

On Saturday, around 30 horse riders and 10 people in four wheel drives and on foot took part in the search, scouring the area for fresh signs of Ben's shoed hoof prints.

Fresh tracks were found on Saturday meaning searchers could refine the area they were looking through for the next few days.

On Sunday, people met up once again to search and came across what appeared to be a brumby camping site with fresh tracks that weren't there the day before.

Allan's son, Marty Wall along with friends, family and strangers laid out fresh chaff in the hope of luring Ben into the area.

"It will be good to retrieve my dad's last horse he ever bought, plus his last saddle and have a conclusion to a never ending story,” Marty said.

"Dad was never cruel to any animals, we just want to stop the cruelty to the horse by having the saddle off and taking the bridle out of his mouth so he can have a decent feed.

"When dad owned something, he owned it for a long, long time. He looked after everything and treated everything good.

Marty said the search for Ben has been keeping his mind busy as it's all he's been doing for the past two weeks.

"It has helped in the passing of my father because not everything has been in your face at once, because it's taken who weeks, even though everyday still hurts, it hurts less everyday.

"I'd just had a conversation with dad in the morning about a few things and then waved goodbye to him at quarter to eight. I was getting picked up, he was coming out of the shed, his whip in his hand and said see you tomorrow morning. That was the last time I saw my dad alive.

Allan's wife Judy went down to Port Macquarie for her monthly bingo trip on the day of the incident and noticed Allan, his dog Rusty and horse Ben weren't back when she arrived home.

At 8.45pm that night, Marty and his brother found their dad with the help of Allan's dog Rusty.

"It's one of those surreal things that you never think about ever having to do but when you're doing it, it's like your watching yourself do it,” he said.

"Getting the word out through social media has been great. I love people I've never met before and what they've done.

"It's good to know people know what's happening.

"Everyone's thinking of the safety and well fare of a horse of a complete stranger and the compassion is amazing.

"Thank you very much to everyone who made the effort, put themselves out, wherever you came from, so appreciative from the family, bottom of our hearts.

With no luck on the weekend, Marty said he is going to have to start rattling some big bells this week.