25°
News

Community support after family tragedy

Rachel Vercoe
| 15th Aug 2017 9:30 AM
Search for missing horse Ben in Yuraygir National Park.
Search for missing horse Ben in Yuraygir National Park. Rachel Vercoe

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

DRIVING down Barcoongere Way, in the middle of what feels like nowhere, it was a rare scene to see so many horse floats, vehicles and people in one isolated spot.

The story of Allan Walls' passing while riding the Dirty Creek Range over two weeks ago and his saddled horse Ben still on the loose in Yuragyir National Park was the reason for the gathering.

On Saturday, around 30 horse riders and 10 people in four wheel drives and on foot took part in the search, scouring the area for fresh signs of Ben's shoed hoof prints.

Fresh tracks were found on Saturday meaning searchers could refine the area they were looking through for the next few days.

On Sunday, people met up once again to search and came across what appeared to be a brumby camping site with fresh tracks that weren't there the day before.

Allan's son, Marty Wall along with friends, family and strangers laid out fresh chaff in the hope of luring Ben into the area.

"It will be good to retrieve my dad's last horse he ever bought, plus his last saddle and have a conclusion to a never ending story,” Marty said.

"Dad was never cruel to any animals, we just want to stop the cruelty to the horse by having the saddle off and taking the bridle out of his mouth so he can have a decent feed.

"When dad owned something, he owned it for a long, long time. He looked after everything and treated everything good.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Marty said the search for Ben has been keeping his mind busy as it's all he's been doing for the past two weeks.

"It has helped in the passing of my father because not everything has been in your face at once, because it's taken who weeks, even though everyday still hurts, it hurts less everyday.

"I'd just had a conversation with dad in the morning about a few things and then waved goodbye to him at quarter to eight. I was getting picked up, he was coming out of the shed, his whip in his hand and said see you tomorrow morning. That was the last time I saw my dad alive.

Allan's wife Judy went down to Port Macquarie for her monthly bingo trip on the day of the incident and noticed Allan, his dog Rusty and horse Ben weren't back when she arrived home.

At 8.45pm that night, Marty and his brother found their dad with the help of Allan's dog Rusty.

"It's one of those surreal things that you never think about ever having to do but when you're doing it, it's like your watching yourself do it,” he said.

"Getting the word out through social media has been great. I love people I've never met before and what they've done.

"It's good to know people know what's happening.

"Everyone's thinking of the safety and well fare of a horse of a complete stranger and the compassion is amazing.

"Thank you very much to everyone who made the effort, put themselves out, wherever you came from, so appreciative from the family, bottom of our hearts.

With no luck on the weekend, Marty said he is going to have to start rattling some big bells this week.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Newest tech gets Coffs shark smart

Newest tech gets Coffs shark smart

TEN shark management alerts and real time shark drumlines have been installed off the Coffs Coast.

Stunning readers photos

REFLECTIVE: Pools of still water perfectly capture a fire like sunset sky.

Your photos of the beautiful Coffs area.

Hospitals hit hard by flu

Coffs Harbour Base Hospital has seen increased flu cases this winter.

Doctors warn the worst is yet to come

North Coast to benefit from a new age of rail

The ageing XPT trains will be replaced with the State Government calling for tenders today.

New passenger train services will be headed to the North Coast

Local Partners

SEARCH FOR BEN: No luck finding horse after weekend search

Son Marty says he won't give up until Ben is found, but may have to call for the "big guns”

Here are 10 reasons why the NDIS is the way to go

NDIS focuses on early intervention and delivering supports which produce the best long term outcomes.

A must read for the National Disability Insurance Scheme

From little things big things grow

The Coffs Harbour International Buskers and Comedy Festival returns from September 23 to October 1.

Coffs Harbour Buskers and Comedy Festival returns next month.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

Ryan Reynolds ‘devastated’ by stuntwoman’s death

A FEMALE stunt driver working on the set of Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 2 crashed a motorcycle and died in the actor’s home town of Vancouver.

Fifi Box: 'I was sexually assaulted by male celebrity'

"You could argue I’ve been sexually assaulted."

Survivor evictee leaves nothing behind

Mark Wales is the latest to exit Australian Survivor.

Former Australian Army special operations soldier out of Survivor.

Liz Cantor gives Elon Musk serve about running over snake

Elon Musk copped a serve after running over a snake

“He tried to say, ‘I didn’t see it,’ but I replied ‘Bullshit'

MOVIE REVIEW: Missing pieces in Notting Hill-style film

Diane Keaton and Brendan Gleeson in a scene from the movie Hampstead.

Something is not quite right in the romantic fantasy Hampstead.

Celebrate music from the nation

Choirboys Mark Gable, Taxiride's Jason Singh and Boom Crash Opera's Dale Ryder.

The Voices will hit the stage at Sawtell RSL on Friday, August 25.

Scene stealers so funny that they became movie stars

Zach Galifianakis, Melissa McCarthy and Steve Carell are three classic examples of scene stealers.

THE top-notch comedians who made the most of a meaty role.

HIGH PROFILE RETAIL PROPERTY...

27-29 Walter Morris Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

Commercial 0 0 $5,250,000.00 GST...

Retail complex consisting of five (5) tenancies with a total lettable area of 2,120sqm has now become available. Land area is approx. 3,402sqm with street...

Park Beach Townhouse 450m to the Beach

6/40-42 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $285,000

One of the most affordable yet fastest growing beachside lifestyle locations on the North Coast. Secure your position with this spacious 2 bedroom townhouse. A...

Affordable Beach-side Apartment

17/27-29 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 2 1 1 $240,000

A perfect entry into the Coffs Harbour investment marketplace. This top floor 2 bedroom fully furnished unit in the beach-side 'Tahitian' complex is holiday let...

Modern Home on 2.5 Acres of Peace &amp; Quiet

173 Orara Way, Coramba 2450

House 4 2 2 $629,000

A near new 4 bedroom family home surrounded by picturesque countryside. Enjoy 2.5 acres of usable land, perfect for a hobby farm, or even just some extra space to...

Your Very Own Beachside Resort

19 Parkes Drive, Korora 2450

House 4 3 2 $899,000

This sophisticated beach-side retreat combines pure luxury and premier resort style living in one magnificent package. Positioned perfectly to capture superb ocean...

&quot;What A Beauty&quot;

19 Borrowdale Cres, Boambee East 2452

House 4 2 2 $515,000

This well presented 4 bedroom level home in beautiful Boambee East will be well suited to most buyers. Ducted air conditioning throughout, it includes tiled open...

Stop looking this is the one! You&#39;ll love it!

128 East Bonville Road, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 2 $749,000 ...

This comfortable and spacious property epitomizes modern living with an enviable country lifestyle on Bonville acreage. Privately set on 4.3 hectares (approx. 10...

Impressive Beachside Townhouse

2/6 Sandon Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 3 2 AUCTION

This impressive beachside townhouse certainly has class. Easy walking distance to beautiful Diggers Beach and one of an exclusive pair at this premier beachside...

High &amp; Mighty in Korora....

10 Albert Chappell Drive, Korora 2450

House 3 3 2 $570,000

A beautiful home with hinterland views and immaculate gardens, built in 1993 by Toscan Homes for the current owner. Featuring a large formal living area with...

Freshly refurbished country on home on 128 picturesque acres...

230a Brewers Road, Nana Glen 2450

House 3 1 4 $780,000 ...

Step inside and discover a home filled with grace and character boasting soaring ceilings, the warmth of rich hardwood timber floors and wide shady verandas all...

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction

Internet king Kim Dotcom house-hunting

Kim Dotcom and his partner Elizabeth Donnelly have apparently been in Queenstown scoping out houses. Photo / Kim Dotcom

Dotcom tweeted pictures and video of himself and partner Elizabeth Donnelly