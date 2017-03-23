26°
Community spirit shining on

Rachel Vercoe
| 23rd Mar 2017 10:00 AM
Woolgoolga Primary School Fete
Woolgoolga Primary School Fete Contributed

IT was an afternoon filled with fun, games, fundraising and a whole lot of community spirit.

The Woolgoolga Public School Fete last week exceeded expectations in profits and support from the local community.

"It was a great success given the wet weather leading up to it and having to change location at the last minute,” said P&C president Emma Broomfield.

The money raised will go towards continuing the schools beautification projects including the installation of an outdoor fitness circuit for primary kids and funding of technology for students.

"We had lots of support from the local community with local groups coming to perform and clubs helping out,” Ms Broomfield said.

Local businesses donated prizes for raffles.

Ms Broomfield said a fete highlight was the old- fashioned cream pie throw.

Four students were chosen to throw a pie each at four teachers.

Stalls run by teachers, students and parents included a sustainability store, lob the loo roll in the dunny, a chocolate pond, silent auction and sock wrestling.

"It was a great community feel with lots of energy,” Ms Broomfield said.

The P&C would like to thank the Woolgoolga community, parents, teachers, businesses and individuals for helping make the event a success.

