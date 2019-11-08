Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ned Peter Lucas died in hospital on Saturday. Picture: Facebook
Ned Peter Lucas died in hospital on Saturday. Picture: Facebook
News

Community rocked by ‘cheeky’ Ned’s tragic death

by Nicole Pierre
8th Nov 2019 2:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE eighteen-month-old toddler who tragically passed away just days after almost drowning in a backyard swimming pool has been identified as Ned Peter Lucas.

A family friend told The Courier-Mail that the death of the child has rocked the tight-knit community.

"It's hit the community hard," he said.

Ned was found unresponsive in a pool in the family home in Roma, west of Chinchilla, about 6.30pm last Wednesday.

The 18-month-old was taken to Roma Hospital before being airlifted to Queensland Children's Hospital in Brisbane, where he passed away in hospital on Saturday.

Ned Peter Lucas died in hospital on Saturday. Picture: Facebook
Ned Peter Lucas died in hospital on Saturday. Picture: Facebook

People have taken to social media paying their heartfelt tributes to the family.

"Sorry for you loss Fiona and dan, hug your other boys a little tighter," one woman said.

"We will miss your cheeky smiling face at playgroup Ned," another family friend said.

More Stories

drowning editors picks ned peter lucas pool roma roma toddler drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Air crash investigations: How seven people lost their lives

        premium_icon Air crash investigations: How seven people lost their lives

        News ATSB releases reports into the two fatal aircraft crashes at Dorrigo and Anna Bay, in which seven people were killed in September.

        EMERGENCY WARNING: Fire out of control

        EMERGENCY WARNING: Fire out of control

        Breaking Residents told to seek shelter as the fire approaches

        New Comets coach has his eyes set on atonement

        premium_icon New Comets coach has his eyes set on atonement

        News COFFS Harbour have appointed a new-look coaching staff for 2020.

        WATCH AND ACT: Four fires threatening the Clarence

        WATCH AND ACT: Four fires threatening the Clarence

        News Firefighters brace for a day of horrific weather conditions