Community rallies to support local family

CATE Walsh, a local mother of two has recurring cervical cancer. While Cate and her husband Gerard, a senior constable with Coffs Clarence, have no family in the area they do have plenty of support.

Mates, colleagues and the wider community rallied on the weekend for a day of baseball in Coffs Harbour to raise funds towards Cate's continuing medical expenses.

Gerard's baseball buddies organised a fun day of action where the boys and girls in blue were up against local and Sydney league players.

"Gerard played in all three games and the police team won,” said. Ben McCall, vice-president Coffs Harbour & District Baseball Association.

"It was a great turn out and the weather held out.”

As well as the baseball games there were raffles and a silent auction.

"We did dares on the day which resulted in some people stripping down to their underwear for money. We raised quite a bit and probably raised a few eyebrows too.”

While Gerard was busy on the baseball pitch, Cate was on the sidelines with the theatre crew.

The cast from the upcoming Sound of Music gave visitors a glimpse of what to expect in their local production of this beloved classic.

"We are so blessed and thankful for all the support,” Cate said

With donations still coming, the final tally is yet unknown. To donate go to Walsh Fundraiser Auction on Facebook.