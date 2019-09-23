Community rallies to make Cooper’s dream a reality

Cooper Hill is now in remission and will soon be able to come home to Nana Glen.

AT the age of six, young Cooper Hill has had to navigate hardships many adults would struggle to even fathom.

In September last year the Nana Glen boy was diagnosed with a rare form of child leukaemia and was immediately sent to live at Sydney Children’s Hospital to undergo chemotherapy.

But soon came another blow - Cooper suffered a severe reaction to the chemo and was left paralysed from the waist down.

He has since been required to use a wheelchair and has had to learn to walk all over again.

Then just a few months into treatment Cooper became resistant to the chemotherapy. He was put on a trial immunotherapy drug from the U.S. in a bid to find a treatment that worked.

He underwent a bone-marrow transplant in June and has since been required to stay in an isolation room.

On top of this Cooper has been diagnosed with autism, meaning the mental turmoil has been exacerbated.

Being touched, looked at, or spoken to by strangers, as well as the countless tests and treatments has caused him significant distress over the last 12 months.

Mum Linda Hill, who is a single mother of two, has had to quit the two jobs she was working and will be unable to work for another few years until Cooper is in the clear.

He’s now in remission, and friends and family have their fingers crossed that he won’t ‘relapse’.

Friend of the family, Graycen Gannon, said it’s expected Cooper will be back home in a few months and if there’s one thing he wants, it’s to have his own “big boy room”.

“(Cooper’s) idea of his own ‘big boy’ room means more than just a room he can call his own,” Graycen said.

“All of the money (Linda) has saved is having to go towards renovations on her old house to make it suitable for the new needs Cooper now has.”

Graycen has reached out to the community has found someone willing to build Cooper his dream bed, and they’re preparing to give him the “biggest surprise of his life” when he comes home.

Cooper’s envisioned a black bed which is open underneath so he can set up his Playstation.

“This would mean a great deal to Cooper not only because it’s the bed of his dreams, but it will give him his space for the days he is unable to attend school … and distract him from all the things he should be able to do like other kids his age,” Graycen said.

Graycen is now asking the community for donations, particularly clothes. The family will also need all new furniture and bedding due to Cooper’s weakened immune system.

To donate funds click here or to donate goods email Graycen at graycen.bush96@outlook.com