Community rallies to fill the pantry

GREAT RESPONSE: Phil Crofts, Greg Agius, Kate Drum and Alan Freedman with some of the donated items at the soup kitchen. Contributed

AN OVERWHELMING response from generous people in the community has stocked the pantry for Coffs Harbour's Soup Kitchen just in time for Christmas.

Earlier this month, Sawtell RSL Club put out a call for Coffs Coast locals to support its Fill The Pantry food drive to help the Coffs Harbour Uniting Church Soup Kitchen.

"The volunteer team at the Soup Kitchen do an incredible job and we just want to help them out any way we can,” said Sawtell RSL Club marketing manager Kate Baldwin.

Soup Kitchen committee chairman Phil Crofts was very appreciative.

"This amount of food is wonderful. We depend on the community for our operation. We have no government support, we are blessed by so many supporters in the community,” he said.

"A donation like this will keep us active and humming into the new year.”

The donated items will be used for preparing the daily meal service and for the crisis packs the Soup Kitchen prepares for individuals or families who need something extra to take with them.