Community proposes new plan for Jetty Foreshores

Development is proposed for the railway land along Jordan Esplanade.

Development is proposed for the railway land along Jordan Esplanade. Trevor Veale

THE rejuvenation of Coffs Harbour's Jetty Foreshore Precinct is one step closer today, with the release of a preliminary concept plan and the results of an independent consultation with the community to be published.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser announced today that GHD's Coffs Opportunity -Community and Stakeholder Consultation Outcomes Report, which was commissioned by the Government, will be published.

"It has long been recognised that the Precinct has great potential for positive development and activation, and could create a thriving new area within the city for tourists and the community," Mr Fraser said.

"But only with broad, open and transparent consultation can we move forward with plans to activate this space and bring more locals and tourists to the area.

"The response to this process was overwhelming - 1600 ideas and comments were submitted via an online platform, 140 community members attended face-to-face information sessions and 90 attended workshops, and two separate online surveys generated almost 1200 responses.

"We now have a preliminary concept plan drawn from community ideas, feedback and consultation.

"I want to thank community members and stakeholders who took the time to contribute ideas and feedback to help create a new vision for the Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshore Precinct.

"The residents and business owners of Coffs Harbour are keen to see improved public infrastructure, open space and public amenity in the Precinct, including better parking and appropriate development.

"The aim of revitalising the Precinct is not only to provide an improved public domain and new community assets, but also to create the jobs that will build the region's economy."

The Coffs Opportunity - GHD Community and Stakeholder Consultation Outcomes Report can be viewed here.