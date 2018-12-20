Community mourns 'true-blue' town pioneer

Bob Gray, pictured here in 1942, is being remembered as a kind, true-blue "gentle giant”.

THE Caloundra community is mourning the loss of well-known town pioneer, "true-blue gentle giant" Robert "Bob" Gray.

Bob was a local businessman and well-known identity in the 1950s. He owned Barker's Radio and Electrical

He met his wife Jean Barker while she was working in Barker's Pharmacy. Owner by her father, David Barker Snr, it was the first pharmacy in Caloundra.

Bob and Jean had a loving, 64-year marriage watching their children Jenny, Margaret, Elizabeth and Andrew make lives of their own.

The couple have 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

A mason, Justice of the Peace and founding member of the Caloundra Chorale, Bob really was the jack of all trades.

For the last 15 months of his his long life, Bob was living at Southern Cross Nursing Home after he was paralysed in a fall at the family home.

The 88-year-old died last month, and is sorely missed by his loving family and many friends.

His daughter Jenny has paid a heat-felt tribute to her dad.

She said the 6ft 3in "gentle giant" would be remembered as a loving, wonderful man.

Loved ones gathered to say farewell to Bob at his funeral last month at the Gregson and Weight chapel at Caloundra.

"Bob will be missed but never forgotten, loved so dearly by his wife and children," Jenny said.

Quite the poet, Bob had some special words he would often share with friends and family in times of grief. His son, Andrew, read them as a touching tribute at his funeral.

"Miss me a little, but not too long and not with your head bowed low," the poem read.

"Remember the love we once shared. Miss me, but let me go."