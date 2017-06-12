18°
Community-minded servants awarded

Rachel Vercoe
| 12th Jun 2017 9:00 AM
Airport manager Dennis Martin has received an OAM.
Airport manager Dennis Martin has received an OAM.

RECOGNISED for their valuable contributions and services to the community, a number of well-known locals have featured on the Queen's birthday honours list.

Today 891 awards have been announced for the 2017 Honours list and include four hard working community members from the Coffs Coast.

Playing an important role in the community and at the airport, Dennis Graham Martin has received an OAM for his service to the Coffs Harbour community.

His services include general manager at the Coffs Harbour Regional Airport since 2008, member of the Airport redevelopment committee from 1994 to 2008, member of the North Coast Regional Tourist Board from 1985 to 1996, President, secretary and member of Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour at different stages since 1984 and more.

Providing her services to the community of Red Rock, Mrs Gwyneth Austen was also awarded OAM.

Her services include secretary of the Red Rock preservation Association since 1985 and a founding member, Trustee for the Red Rock Reserve from 1998 - 2004, secretary of the board for Lifeline North Coast which she continues to do, secretary of Woolgoolga Uniting Church and Elder and Lay preacher and a founding member of the Woolgoolga Men's Shed in 2007.

The Governor-General and Chancellor of the Order of Australia, His Excellency General the Honourable Sir Peter Cosgrove AK MC (Retd), said the awards identify role models who give without thought of recognition or personal gain.

Dr John Kramer has today been awarded an OAM.
Dr John Kramer has today been awarded an OAM.

For his services to medicine as a general practitioner in regional areas, Dr John William Kramer from Woolgoolga was awarded OAM.

Mr Kramer has been a visiting medical officer at the Coffs Harbour Base Hospital and Baringa Private Hospital since 1981, a general practitioner at the refugee clinic at the Coffs Harbour Health Campus from 2006 to 2018, a visiting practitioner to a range of schools in Coffs Harbour and Woolgoolga from 1995 - 2016 and a general practitioner in Woolgoolga since 1981.

He has also been part of a variety of professional organisations from a board member at the National Rural Faculty where he is currently the chairman, a North Coast Region representative board member, honorary member of the Woolgoolga Rotary club and more.

The fourth person awarded on the Coffs Coast was John Planta Hannaford from Woolgoolga for his service to the parliament of NSW through a range of senior ministerial roles, to law reform and the community.

