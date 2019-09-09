Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Getting more active can be good for the mind.
Getting more active can be good for the mind.
Your Story

Community involvement vital in battling depression

bmuir
by
9th Sep 2019 7:46 AM

As Stephen Hawking once said, "Quiet people have the loudest minds."

Introverted, quiet people tend to be more introspective and sensitive and they often set high expectations for themselves.

Introverts spend a lot of time inside their own heads, judging themselves and putting themselves down. Some of the most depressed people are isolated and are deliberately or unintentionally cut off from friends and family.

Conversely, some of the world's happiest people are those who think outside of themselves. These people are active in their community.

They seek opportunities to help other people; taking vicarious pleasure in others' wellbeing and joy. Such people give much of themselves and are aware of the positive impact they can have on others.

Self-esteem and self-awareness, along with the emotional quotient (EQ) is improved by developing genuine care and concern for other people and thinking beyond oneself.

Whilst depression is complicated and vastly different for distinct individuals, the involvement in sports, recreation and community projects are active strategies and a way forward to lift one's mood and to start thinking beyond the ego.

More Stories

Top Stories

    Bushwalker reported missing in national park

    Bushwalker reported missing in national park

    News Search to be conducted in New England National Park near Darkwood

    Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    premium_icon Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    Smarter Shopping Get a $249 tablet with your 12 month subscription to this website

    Gumbaynggirr groups 'backward' for their stance says Price

    premium_icon Gumbaynggirr groups 'backward' for their stance says Price

    News GUMBAYNGGIRR groups say the 'damaging' Jacinta Price isn't welcome.

    FIRST LOOK: Video of the proposed Coffs Harbour bypass

    premium_icon FIRST LOOK: Video of the proposed Coffs Harbour bypass

    News SEE how the Coffs Harbour bypass will look after completion.