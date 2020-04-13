Community ‘incensed’ by high-rise proposal

Plans for a five-storey apartment building are causing a stir on the Northern Beaches.

A development application for the 37-unit complex on vacant land on the corner of Market and Queen streets in Woolgoolga is currently with Coffs Harbour City Council.

Plans are on public exhibition until April 24 and already there has been some strong opposition expressed on social media and by residents groups.

Woolgoolga local and Council candidate, Tony Judge says people are “incensed” over the proposal.

“I’m yet to hear from anyone who has a positive thing to say about it. If approved by Council, the development will completely change the village atmosphere of our town,” Mr Judge said.

“It will overshadow neighbouring properties, lead to further parking problems in the already congested town centre and create a visual obstruction.”

He fears it could pave the way for similar developments that will radically alter the structure and character of Woolgoolga.

“It is the thin end of a very unwelcome wedge.”

The application was lodged with Council in February with work estimated to cost $9m.

The five storeys will include four levels of apartments and one for parking (40 spaces for residents/tenants and two for visitors).

Apartments will be made up of: one studio; 10 one-bed apartments; 18 two-bed; five three-bed; and three four-bedroom apartments.

Directly adjacent on the northern side is the pool and on the north-western side is the commercial area.

The development application says the building is designed to be viewed ‘in the round’ with careful consideration placed on the aesthetic treatment of visible facades and introducing a

‘contemporary architectural style that balances the maintenance of the village character with the need to accommodate growth potential for the future’.

Mr Judge is concerned that due to the current context of Covid-19 restrictions it will be hard for residents to mobilise against the proposal.

“Even so, there has been an incredible level of concern and opposition expressed through emails, phone calls and social media.

“It is clear that this development is not wanted by the great majority of Woolgoolga residents.

“Many of those people are usually in favour of new developments and the economic value they bring to the community, but no-one I have spoken with wants a five-storey block of small flats on the edge of the town centre.”

To read more about the proposal go to Council’s Development Application Tracker and search for the following DA number: 0585/20DA.